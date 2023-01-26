Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 494,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

