Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 633.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 63.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.5% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 1,676,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,453. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

