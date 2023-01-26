Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,989,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 736,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

