Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.661-$1.669 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 1,238,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,178. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 416.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

