QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $150.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Shares of QCOM opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

