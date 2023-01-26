Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $51.68 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $276.93 million and $51.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00011473 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.96 or 0.06992268 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,509,917 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

