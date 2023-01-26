Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $274.86 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00011420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $274.86 million and $52.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.35 or 0.06944862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00078045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025250 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,510,254 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

