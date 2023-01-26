Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.74 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.05.

MFC stock opened at C$26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$48.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

