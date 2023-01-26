Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By William Blair

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.9 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

