Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. Decreased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,052,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

