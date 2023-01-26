Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Puregold Price Club Stock Performance

Shares of Puregold Price Club stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Puregold Price Club has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Puregold Price Club alerts:

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.