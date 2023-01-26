Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Puregold Price Club Stock Performance
Shares of Puregold Price Club stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Puregold Price Club has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Puregold Price Club Company Profile
