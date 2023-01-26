Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.00 ($82.61) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €1.06 ($1.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €61.22 ($66.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 1 year high of €109.25 ($118.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.67.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

