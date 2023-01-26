Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

