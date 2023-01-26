ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1,062.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,977 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 8.7% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 8,231,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,169,137. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.