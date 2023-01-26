ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 92,776 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 92,776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.