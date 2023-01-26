ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 62,731 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

