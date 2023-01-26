ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 61,681 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,910 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61,681 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $41,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

