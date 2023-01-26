ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 31,608 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 31,608 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Illumina worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

