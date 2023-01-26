ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $224.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.79. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $423.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

