ProShare Advisors LLC Has $60.75 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,212,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278,986 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after purchasing an additional 335,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

