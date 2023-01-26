ProShare Advisors LLC Has $49.40 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $382.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.79 and its 200 day moving average is $335.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

