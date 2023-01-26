ProShare Advisors LLC Has $43.97 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 609,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Salesforce by 41.6% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 7,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,864 shares of company stock worth $24,850,039 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Salesforce stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 557.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

