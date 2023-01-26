ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $317.26 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

