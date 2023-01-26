ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 104,480 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of NorthWestern worth $31,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWE opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.