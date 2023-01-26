Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $116.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

