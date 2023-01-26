Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 708.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.55. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

