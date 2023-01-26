Profund Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $229.02 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

