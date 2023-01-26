Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.05 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £118 ($146.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

