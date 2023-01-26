Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,819,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $173,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,559 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,863.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.