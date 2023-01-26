Profund Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

LOW stock opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

