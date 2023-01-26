Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 2.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.