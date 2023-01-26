Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

LNG stock opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

