Profund Advisors LLC Sells 11,376 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 553,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 199,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.