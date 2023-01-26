Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,821,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

