Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

