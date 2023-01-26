Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £118 ($146.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

