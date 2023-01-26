Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $204.20 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

