Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $403.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.14. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

