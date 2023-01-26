Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.56 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

