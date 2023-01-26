Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PSC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.12. 8,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,329. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

