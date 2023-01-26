Premia Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003884 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $147,059.81 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

