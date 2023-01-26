PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $159.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG stock opened at $128.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.16. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

