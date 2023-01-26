PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.37.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

