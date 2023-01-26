POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.11

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 14291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in POSCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in POSCO by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

