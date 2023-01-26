POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.11

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 14291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
POSCO Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in POSCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in POSCO by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
Featured Articles
