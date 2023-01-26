Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 32,600.0% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 32,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($141.30) to €134.00 ($145.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,455. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.