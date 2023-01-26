Polymesh Trading Up 15.6% This Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Polymesh has a market cap of $99.05 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.19118785 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,355,764.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

