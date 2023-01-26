Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $1.08

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Polygon has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $9.46 billion and $958.53 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00403440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.41 or 0.28318500 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00586656 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.