POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.35

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 24066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POETF)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.