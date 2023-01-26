Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $16.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.78. 554,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,887. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $102,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,987 shares of company stock worth $3,046,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

