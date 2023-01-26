PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $124.78 million and $27.88 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

